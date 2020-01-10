Malawi: Deputy Malawi Police Chief Shame - Hides Behind Army Soldiers During Hrdc Demos

10 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By James Nthondo

The picture you are seeing is real. This is the whole Deputy Inspector General of Police John Nyondo 'hiding' behind some Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers during demonstrations in Lilongwe.

Nyondo hides behind army soldiers

Instead of providing 'internal' security as is expected of him, Nyondo here confirms that Police have failed their job of protecting citizens and offering them security as stipulated by law.

MDF mandate is to protect the sovereignty of the country from outside forces while the dear mighty Malawi Police Service are mandated to offer internal security.

But Nyondo, being the second powerful man in the Malawi Police Service decided to abandon his job which Malawians pay him handsomely for and decided to hide behind army soldiers.

A top security expert said in an interview with Nyasa Times that Nyondo has shamed himself and the entire Malawi Police Service with his act.

"This is shameful and embarrassing. If the man who is mandated by law to protect us is hiding behind Malawi Defence Force soldiers, what is he implying? That police are not capable to handle internal security?" wondered the expert.

"We cannot let the Army handle our internal security, its dangerous. There are reasons why Malawi Defence Force protect the sovereignty of the country and not police. I am expecting to see Nyondo resigning by tomorrow because this is a no no for a Police Chief like him," he added.

Several police officers we spoke to said they were embarrassed by Nyondo and his actions does not inspire confidence.

"This is embarrassing! Now how do junior officers behave when they see the Army? This is a big scandal of all time," said a police officer who did not want to be named.

Nyondo refused to comment when contacted about the embarrassing picture.

