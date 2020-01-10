Malawi: Ministry of Health Says Fight Against Cholera On Course

Government says the fight against cholera is on course after registering one death and 20 cholera cases up from over 900 cases and 42 deaths in 2017.

Joshua Malango: Ministry of Health spokesperson

Ministry of Health and Population Joshua Malango however said the ministry is not flattered because of the results.

"We will continue as the ministry to ensure zero cholera cases in the country," he said.

Health activist Maziko Matemba said there was need for the government to continue civic education to people on good hygiene practices.

Matemba said any slight slip on hygiene practices can bring back the epidemic.

In 2017, Karonga was the highest hit with cholera