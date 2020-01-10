Malawi: Parliament Meets February for Mid Term Budget Review

10 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Parliament is scheduled to meet for the 2019 - 2020 financial year mid year budget review from Monday, February 10 to 28 2020 in the Parliament Chamber in Lilongwe.

Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa with Madam Speaker Gotani Hara and Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba

A statement from the office of the speaker says the three-week long meeting will be the Third in the current 48th Session of Parliament.

"All Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Honourable Members of Parliament are summoned to attend the meeting at the time and place indicated until adjournment sine die and herein fail not," reads a statement from the office of the Speaker.

Apart from reviewing the Budget, the House is expected to look at other businesses which will be known after the meeting of the Business Committee.

The Committee, among other functions, is responsible for coming up with a programme of the business to come before the House.

