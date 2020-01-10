Zimbabwe: Bulawayo City Council Targets Repairs On 18 000 Water Meters

Bulawayo mayor, Solomon Mguni says the local authority will this year repair some 18 000 water meters as it strives to provide a functional water and sewer system in the country's second largest city.

He said this while presenting his New Year's message Wednesday.

"In 2020, we are looking forward to the finalisation of the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Projects (BWSSIP) which will see the upgrading and renewal of water pipes in the city's wards as well as replacement of 18 000 non-functional water meters in the Magwegwe and Criterion reservoir zones," he said.

The mayor also urged residents to use the city's limited water resources sparingly and refrain from vandalising council property which he said was installed for their own benefit.

"May I encourage the residents of the City of Bulawayo to desist from vandalising the sewer network as vandalism continues to affect the residents and also cause environmental pollution," he said.

Mguni also revealed that water levels at the city's dams had decreased and urged locals to conserve the scarce necessity while authorities look for other ways of ensuring uninterrupted water supply.

"Our total percentage as at Wednesday, January 8 is at 35,40%. We would like to advise residents that we intend on maintaining the current water shedding schedule and not worsen it should we fail to get adequate inflows in the city's dams in 2020," he said.

Added the city father, "The council continues to explore other innovative systems to ensure that we attend to the water supply challenges. We anticipate the completion of Epping forest project this year, which is expected to bring atleast 10 mega litres of water."

Bulawayo has battled perennial water challenges, something that has seen authorities introduce tight water shedding measures and some ridiculous strategies of conserving the necessity.

Last year, council introduced a system in which residents were encouraged to simultaneously flush their toilets twice a day in the morning (6-6.30AM) and evening (8-8.30PM) as a way of cleaning the city's sewer and reticulation system to curb pipe bursts.