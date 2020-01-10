Tanzania: President Magufuli Kicks Off Zanzibar Tour Ahead of Revolution Day

10 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli is starting his tour of Zanzibar today ahead of the 56th anniversary of the January 12 Revolution celebrations on the Isles.

According to a State House statement issued yesterday, the President will, among other things, inaugurate a structure of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services as well as Azam's five-star hotel tomorrow.

While there, the Head of State will also attend Zanzibar Revolution Day to be held on Sunday.

Zanzibaris and Tanzanians in general commemorate the ousting of the Sultan of Zanzibar and his mainly Arab-dominated government by majority citizens on January 12, 1964.

"The President will take part in the Revolution Day celebrations to be held at Aman Stadium," the statement said.

Dr Magufuli arrived in Dar es Salaam yesterday from Chato where he spent Christmas and New Year holidays. The Revolution Day celebrations are crucial as they paved the way for Zanzibar and Tanganyika to unite to form the United Republic of Tanzania on April 26, 1964.

Among other key players in the revolution was Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, who was the first President of Zanzibar.

Tanganyika, today known as Tanzania Mainland, had gained its independence from Britain on December 9, 1961.

At the continental level, Ghana was the first country in sub-Sahara Africa to attain its independence from colonialists. This inspired independence movements across most of Africa.

The independence wave spread quickly and in the 1960s alone, 17 colonies, mostly in Sub-Sahara achieved self-rule from colonialists Belgium, Britain and France.

Britain tackled the independence of its other territories case by case.

Nigeria and Somalia became independent in 1960 and in 1961 it was the turn of Sierra Leone and Tanganyika, which became Tanzania after uniting with Zanzibar three years later.

