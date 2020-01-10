Tanzania: Private Schools Share All Top Positions in Form Iv Exams

Dar es Salaam — Private schools continued to dominate the Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE) results after scooping all the top ten positions in the 2019 examinations results announced yesterday.

The Form Four examination results announced by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) means public schools have for the third consecutive year failed to match the private schools in the top ten best performers.

This year's results also involve the first batch of public students, who benefited from the free education policy implemented by the fifth phase government since 2016.

Many of the all-time academic giants who shared the top ten positions during the 2018 CSEE examinations either retained their positions, moved up or downward in the 2019 results.

Kemebos Secondary School of Kagera Region emerged the overall best performer, followed by Saint Francis Girls Secondary School of Mbeya Region.

"Other schools and their respective regions in brackets are Feza Boys and Canossa secondary schools (Dar es Salaam); Anwarite Secondary School (Kilimanjaro); Precious Blood Secondary School(Arusha); Marian Boys Secondary School (Coast); Saint Augustine Tagaste Secondary School (Dar es Salaam), Maua Seminary (Kilimanjaro) and Musabe Boys Secondary School (Mwanza)," said Necta executive secretary, Dr Charles Msonde named.

The top ten schools for the 2018 Form Four examination results are Saint Francis Girls (Mbeya); Kemebos (Kagera); Marian Boys (Dar es Salaam); Ahmes (Coast) and Marian Girls (Dar es Salaam).

Others are Canossa Secondary School and Bright Future Girls Secondary School (Dar es Salaam); Maua Seminary (Kilimanjaro); Precious Blood Secondary School (Arusha) and Bathel Sabs Girls Secondary School (Iringa).

The results dominance of Dar es Salaam schools in the top ten performers has significantly declined.

During the 2017 CSEE results, six secondary schools from Dar es Salaam including Feza Boys Secondary School; Marian Girls Secondary School; Canossa Secondary School; Feza Girls Secondary School; Marian Boys Secondary School and Shamsiye Boys Secondary School shared the top ten positions.

But the number of Dar es Salaam schools on the top ten declined to four in 2018 CSEE results, and further dropped to three schools in the latest results.

Results have shown that Kemobos Secondary School, Saint Francis Girls Secondary School, Marian Boys Secondary School and Feza Boys Secondary School have been interchanging the top three positions for the last consecutive three years.

While other schools have been making first and second appearances on the list, Marian Girls and Canossa secondary schools have appeared on the list in three consecutive years