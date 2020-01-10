Zimbabwe: Power Outages Prompt 20 Percent Mining Sector Output Losses for 2019

10 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Zimbabwe's ongoing power shortages contributed to at least 20% output losses to the country's mining sector, the 2019 third quarter treasury bulletin published by the Finance Ministry has reported.

The bulletin acknowledged that the majority of players in the extractive sector experienced severe power outages.

"Power shortages was the major challenge for the mining sector and it is estimated that about 80% of the miners suffered regular and prolonged power outages resulting in output losses of around 20%," the document says.

The details come at a time when Zimbabwe has been experiencing increased power outages running between 12 to 18 hours a day, something that has forced prolonged production cut downs across industrial sectors.

According to the bulletin, Gold output in the third quarter of 2019 at 8 744 kg was 23% lower than the 11 412 kg realised during the same period in 2018.

Output was weighed down by low deliveries from small scale miners. As a result, cumulative gold output at 21 971 kg was below the 2018 average output of 29 524 kg.

Platinum output stood at 3 159 kg, about 17 % lower than 3 814 kg produced in the same period of 2018.

Says Treasury, "As a result, cumulative output to September 2019 was 10 271 kg lower than the 10 996 kg realised during the same period in 2018."

Diamond output during the period under review stood at 0.5 million carats, which is lower than the 0.6 million carats produced in the similar period of 2018 also partly because of Cyclone Idai linked disturbances.

Chrome output declined to 394 253 tonnes compared to the 447 625 tonnes produced during a comparable period of 2018 as the sector was heavily affected by power outages which were compounded by the exiting of one of the major produces in the industry.

Coal output, at 0.8 million tonnes during the third quarter of 2019, was 25% lower than the 1.1 million tonnes produced in the comparable period of 2018.

The lower performance of coal is also due to the shortage of working capital as the surging inflation has pushed the cost of production up.

Reads the bulletin on the status of energy, "Electricity generation underperformed compared to the set target and the previous quarter. Electricity produced and sent out during the quarter amounted to 1 505 GW/h against a target of 2 355.6 GW/h and 2 256.3 GW/h recorded in the previous quarter."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Company
Energy
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.