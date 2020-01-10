Gambia: Case of Former Ocean Bay Employees Adjourned

The long-standing case involving 145 former Ocean Bay Hotel employees and the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) couldn't proceed because one of the panellists of the court was absent.

The clerk of the court informed Foroyaa that one of the panellists' contract has expired. She added that the other two members cannot preside over the case in the absence of the other.

The case has been adjourned to 5th February 2020 at 12 pm for the continuation of hearing of witness 3 for the plaintiffs.

These people are claiming for settlement for the alleged unlawful termination of their contract while serving as employees of the Ocean Bay Hotel. Their termination came in 2013 when the Hotel was leased by BPI Company.

The matter began four years ago and it has suffered several setbacks including long adjournments and changes of magistrates. At some points, the case was thrown out of court owing to delay, but it has now been relisted and the matter is now proceeding earnestly until yesterday when one of the panellists' contract expired.

The case has been handled by different magistrates before and the new magistrate handling the case now is Pierrette Mendy, who has registered her willingness to proceed with the matter earnestly.

Omar Bah, a former senior bar supervisor of Ocean Bay Hotel is the third plaintiffs' witness in the matter. He tendered all his contract documents with Ocean Bay Hotel and he is under cross-examination by the lawyer for SSHFC.