Tanzania: Yanga Belgian Coach Jets in, Follows Team to Isles

AT last Young Africans on Thursday confirmed the arrival of former Black Leopards FC Belgian coach Luc Eymael as the replacement of the sacked Congolese tactician Mwinyi Zahera who left the club in November last year.

The Belgian tactician jetted in Dar es Salaam last evening from South Africa and connected a flight to Zanzibar where he watched his new team playing against Mtibwa Sugar in the Mapinduzi Cup semifinal.

Yanga who have been under the tutelage of the interim coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa, have recruited the Belgian tactician who has parted ways with Black Leopards, the club he served for about three months.

Earlier on Thursday, a photo of Eymael with one of the sponsors, Hersi Said, GSM's Director of Investment was posted on the club's instagram page showing them at the airport in South Africa soon before he left for Dar es Salaam.

The Belgian was also on the radar of another South African side Ama- Zulu after it was announced he was going to part ways with Black Leopards.

"I was also in touch with AmaZulu for the past two or three days, they delayed all the time you know as they were waiting for the results of their game against Cape Town City yesterday which ended in a 2-2 draw."

"Now they ask me to wait again, I don't have time to wait you know... my passion is soccer, and I have to work. "The challenge I face at Yanga is to put the team on a good track."

However, Eymael has confirmed that he has not signed anything as yet, although he confirmed he had reached preliminary agreement with the Jangwanistreet based side, but reports unveil that he will pen down contract with the club soon.

"Nothing has been signed as yet, we have agreed on everything but I'm waiting to sign the contract," added the former AFC Leopards coach.

The 60-year-old Belgian tactician has been a journeyman in Africa as he has been in charge of three clubs in the last seven months.

Among the clubs was Egyptian side El Gaish FC back in July before joining Black Leopards in South Africa in September, the Belgian coach also coached Polokwane City and Free State Stars in the South African to name a few.