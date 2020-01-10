Tanzania: 'Tanzania Earns Over 5tri/ - From Tourism Last Year'

10 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nashon Kennedy in Mwanza

TANZANIA emerged the fourth country on the African continent to benefit from tourism as last year alone it earned $2.44bn (5.6tri/-).

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangalla, said this when opening a meeting to discuss preparations for the launch of the Lake Zone International Tourism Exhibition and Investment Forum expected to take place in the Lake Zone.

The minister noted that based on official data this year the number of tourists to visit the country will be over a million tourists.

"Last year alone there were over 100,000 more tourists who made the total number of tourists who arrived in the country to reach 1.5 million," he said, adding that: "More than 20 per cent of foreigners board our planes."

For his part, Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Constantine Kanyasu said tourism was the biggest opportunity to improve the country's economy, but Lake Zone, which has Lake Victoria as one of the tourist attractions, had not been doing well.

"Our plan through Lake Victoria International Exhibition is to improve the sector of tourism," he said, adding that the government would continue raising public awareness on domestic tourism.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Prof Adolf Mkenda, said the meeting among other things would propose the name of the International Tourism Exhibition, the host region and the branding of the event itself, all aiming at improving the tourism sector in the Lake Zone.

The PS said in previous years tourism activities mainly occurred in Arusha Region due to both historic and geographical locations, but this time the government was exploring more tourist attractions, including the Lake Zone.

"We have decided to have the International Tourism Exhibition so that we may advertise ourselves more," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.