Tanzania: Dar Stages First Video Conference Trail in Court

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Thursday conducted a court session through video conference in a spirit to encourage the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) system in timely determination of cases and dispensing justice.

Senior Resident Magistrate Augustina Mbando sat at the Kisutu Judicial Training Conference Centre to conduct the court sessions, while the accused persons participated in the hearing sessions seated in Keko Remand Prison.

One of the cases held include that of Rafael Kisaucha and Athuman Shekiufya, both security guards, who are charged with two counts of damaging an electric cable and causing the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) to suffer pecuniary loss of over 930m/-.

However, the accused persons complained of slow pace of investigations of the matter, alleging that the process was taking too long.

In response, State Attorney Ester Martin, for the prosecution, assured the accused persons that she would consult the probe team in order to expedite the process.

Under the circumstance, the trial attorney requested the court to adjourn the trial for another mention.

The Magistrate granted the request and adjourned the case to January 23, 2020 for mention and directed the prosecution to come up on that date with a concrete answer on their stage of investigations reached so far.

Introducing the technology that could change the way Tanzanians are receiving court services, is one of the activities embodied in the Tanzanian Judiciary's current strategic plan.

The Judiciary launched essential components, including the Judicial Statistics Dashboard System (JSDS-2) to expedite timely dispensation of justice.

Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma was reported to have said that there was no doubt that the use of information and technology has positive impacts, in timely delivery of justice and brings judicial services closer to the people.

"The judiciary has come from theory and has entered into action. The electronic system for registering and coordinating cases as well as judgment database are already in operation. Under this system, it is easy to perform several functions, like filing cases electronically, receiving summonses," he said.

Prof Juma disclosed further that the new system has also started showing positive results on Tanzania advocates management system, where it has become easy to identify, who among members of the bar, operates with or without licence, collection of case data and revenues.

The Information Communication Technology application, he said, will also help to establish leadership and management framework, improve performance in management and accountability, and as well modernize organisation and management systems.

"The system obviously tells what and who has done what. Under JSDS system, it is possible to know what every court, judge or magistrate has done on daily basis. We are proud of this system because, it has helped in the case management system and increased revenue collection," said the CJ.