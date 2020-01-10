Tanzania: Simba Queens Sparkle, Yanga Princess Go Down

TANZANIA Women Football League raged on on Thursday in two venues with Simba Queens stamping an easy 3-0 win over Mlandizi Queens as their rivals Yanga Princess suffered a 2-1 loss to JKT Queens at another venue.

SIMBA Queens fired three unanswered goals past Mlandizi Queens to claim a second place behind leaders Alliance Girls of Mwanza.

Simba Queens had already netted two goals before the end of the first half goals from midfielder Joelle Bukuru and Asha Jafar.

Minutes after the second half, Opa Clement added the third goal to make it 3-0 at the end of the thrilling encounter. The win has earned Simba 17 total points and 19 goals.

The league's defending champions JKT Queens have climbed to the third position after defeating Yanga Princess 2-1 in a tough match at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The win gave them 16 points and 27 goals. Yanga Princess were the first to open a goal account, but JKT Queens equalised through striker Selfa Boniface.

JKT Queens midfielder Anastazia Katunzi scored the winner before the end of the first half that remained until the end of the game.

JKT Queens came back strongly, attacking Yanga Princess' goal and the miscommunication in Yanga's defence led to an own goal by Fatuma Hassan.

JKT Queens, who had a poor start this season are trying to regain the last season's form when they won a title without a draw or loss.

It has been a very tough season this time around when they suffered 1-0 loss to Simba Queens before forcing a 1-1 draw with Ruvuma Queens.

Yanga Princess on their side, started well, before losing steam to lose 3-1 to Simba Queens and Ruvuma Queens.

JKT Queens line-up, included; Najiath Abbas, Meema Kuga, Mwamvua Seif, Vumilia Maarifa, Fatuma Khatibu, Anastazia Katunzi, Zabera John, Mariam Azizi, Fatuma, Mustapha, Eto Mlenzi and Asha Rashid.

Yanga Princess Line-up: Tausi Swalehe, Aisha Juma, Mwantum Ramadhani, Fatuma Mwisendi, Happynes Mwaipaja, Fatuma Bushiri, Hamisa Athumani, Amina Ally, Halima Kawaida, Grace Yusph and Shelda Boniface.