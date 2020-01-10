Tanzania: It's Vengeance Simba Vs Azam

SIMBA meet Mapinduzi Cup defending champions Azam today at Gombani Stadium in Pemba in a match the former seeking to revenge for a loss in the last edition's clash.

The winner of the match will meet Mtibwa Sugar in the final. Mtibwa eliminated Yanga last evening in the first semi final on penalties 4-2 after 90 minutes 1-1 draw.

Looking determined to settle the 2-1 loss they suffered to Azam last year, Simba have reinforced their squad by bringing 10 regular players for today's epic semifinal.

This will be the first time for Simba Belgian tactician, Sven Vandenbroeck who took over the team from his compatriot Patrick Aussems, to play Azam.

Under Aussems Simba beat Azam in the both Community Shield' and first round Premier League games, a situation that makes today's game look tough and unpredictable.

Simba opened their Mapinduzi Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Zimamoto in their group B match at Gombani Stadium in Pemba.

Skipper John Bocco, Sharaf Shiboub and Ibrahim Ajibu scored the goals for Simba while Azam eliminated Mlandege SC.

Obbrey Chirwa scored the winner for Azam during their 1-0 win over Mlandege SC in group A match.

Vandenbroeck who previously opted to test many new faces that did not feature in the Dar es Salaam derby on January 4th , looks to reinforce the squad with ten players from the senior squad.

The likes of Meddie Kagere, Francis Kahata, Muzamir Yassin and Jonas Mkude will be a good boost for Simba who are said to be targeting to clinch this year's title and end Azam's two-year dominance.

Commenting on the match, Simba's Assistant Coach, Selemani Matola predicted a tough encounter today, but he is optimistic his charges will post positive results against their opponents.

However Azam who have been very impressive in the previous Mapinduzi Cup editions, are seeking to stamp treble as they have already won it twice so far.

This time, as it was in the last year's tournament, Mapinduzi Cup finals have been dominated by teams from Tanzania Mainland. No team from Zanzibar managed to play at the semifinal stage.

Zanzibar fielded four teams; Mlandege, Jamhuri, Zimamoto and Chipukizi, but none of them advanced to the semis, hence letting teams from the Mainland dominate the semis and the final.

2020 Mapinduzi Cup final will be staged at the Amaan Stadium on Monday January 13th.

Meanwhile, Mwajuma Juma reports from Zanzibar that Simba Sc Manager Patrick Rweyemamu said ten players have arrived there special for today's game against Azam.

"We have now 26 players here after bringing 10 more for the match against Azam," he disclosed and added that their target is to lift this year's Mapinduzi Cup.

But his statement was challenged by Azam's goalkeepers' coach Iddi Abubakar who said they are in Zanzibar to defend their title and they will defend it at any cost.