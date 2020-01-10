Liberia: Minister Wlue Cautions Traffic Warrant Officers

Liberia's first road traffic warrant operation has been launched here, with Transport Minister Samuel Wlue cautioning traffic warrant officers not to consider themselves as officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP).The traffic warrant officers are responsible to patrol the streets of Monrovia and call in the Traffic Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on broken down vehicles and other movable objects to prevent accidents.

Launching the Ministry's traffic warrant operations on Wednesday, 8 January in Monrovia, Mr. Wlue cautioned the personnel to be aware that they are not police officers.

He informs the personnel that they don't have any arresting power and as such, they should not use the orange and blue uniforms to operate as traffic police officers.

Minister Wlue wishes the personnel success as they embark on a new journey of ensuring that broken down vehicles are immediately removed from the streets through the help of the LNP traffic section.

Minister Wlue notes that money used to purchase the 23 JC125GY motorbikes came through the National Road Funds of Liberia, adding that Liberians can now see their taxes at work.

Mr. John Saah, LNP Chief of Traffic who proxy for Police Inspector General Col. Patrick Sudue, challenges the traffic warrant officers to praticalize the skills learned during their training at the Liberia National Police Training Academy in Paynesville.

He assures the police's full cooperation in the timely execution of the work of the traffic warrant officers, noting that he is pleased with the working relationship that exists between the LNP and the Transports Ministry since Minister Wlue's appointment as the administrative head of the Ministry.

He further cautioned the ministry's personnel to first preserve [their own] lives so that they will also be able to preserve the lives of the public.

"Ridding the motorbikes is one thing and implementing what you acquire is another. It is because of you that four of these motorbikes are assigned with the traffic section of the police [for] efficiency and effectiveness," he says.

In attendance were several senior officials of the Ministry including Deputy Minister for Administration and Insurance Mr. Sirleaf R. Tyler, Deputy Minister for Land and Rail Transport Mr. J. Darious Kollie, Assistant Minister for Administration and Insurance Nuwoe A. D. Scott and Madam Charlotte Davis, Supervisor, Driver License Section, among others.

Meanwhile, Minister Wlue has disclosed that the Ministry will also extend the operations to other parts of the country to ensure that broken down vehicles are removed from major highways.