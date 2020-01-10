Liberia: CT Com Liberia Inc. CEO Donates to Mines And Energy Ministry

Mr. Christopher H. S. Onanuga, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CT Com Liberia inc. situated in Paynesville has presented five brand new TVS motorbikes to the Minister of Mines and Energy Mr. Gester E. Muray to enhance the operations of the Ministry.

Presenting the motorbikes, Mr. Onanuga disclosed that his donation comes in the wake of information that the country's forest and tourist attraction areas are being destroyed by mining activities which pose grave threat to the sectors.

He says it is unfortunate and regrettable that individuals and some entities are damaging the sector which is very key to the economic growth and development of the country.

According to him, after a careful assessment of the situation by his institution, he decided to provide the motorbikes to the Ministry to enable it to monitor and enforce the mining law of the country to prevent a devastating situation in the sector.

Mr. Onanuga encourages the Ministry to put in more time by working harder in preventing illicit and other unauthorized mining activities which are causing serious damage to the country's economic growth.

He expresses gratitude to Minister Muray and other senior officials of the Ministry for their dedicated services being rendered the country and its people, adding that he has no doubt that the motorbikes donated would be wisely used to monitor the situations.

Mr. Onanuga notes that some of the areas in which unauthorized mining is taking place are places that are suitable for tourism and other activities that would attract foreign nationals to make investments.

Receiving the donated motorbikes from Mr. Onanuga, the Minister of Mines and Energy Mr. Gester E. Muray thanked the CT Com Liberia Inc. Chief Executive Officer for the items, saying the donation is timely as it will enhance the work of the Ministry.

He discloses that his Ministry along with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local authorities through the country held a meeting and resolved that by February 2020, there should [be] no unauthorized mining activities at all sites of mining in Liberia.

He assures Mr. Onanuga that the Ministry would use the motorbikes to enforce, monitor, and fight unauthorized mining activities in every part of the country in order to save the country's land and resources.

Also speaking during the ceremony, the Assistant Minister for Mines Mr. Emmanuel T. T. Swen who received the keys of the motorbikes, praised Mr. Onanuga for the donation.

He discloses that the Ministry will use the motorbikes to implement government enforcement power on illicit and other unauthorized miners who are creating serious problem for the country.