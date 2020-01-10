Liberia: CT Com Liberia Inc. CEO Donates to Mines And Energy Ministry

10 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

Mr. Christopher H. S. Onanuga, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CT Com Liberia inc. situated in Paynesville has presented five brand new TVS motorbikes to the Minister of Mines and Energy Mr. Gester E. Muray to enhance the operations of the Ministry.

Presenting the motorbikes, Mr. Onanuga disclosed that his donation comes in the wake of information that the country's forest and tourist attraction areas are being destroyed by mining activities which pose grave threat to the sectors.

He says it is unfortunate and regrettable that individuals and some entities are damaging the sector which is very key to the economic growth and development of the country.

According to him, after a careful assessment of the situation by his institution, he decided to provide the motorbikes to the Ministry to enable it to monitor and enforce the mining law of the country to prevent a devastating situation in the sector.

Mr. Onanuga encourages the Ministry to put in more time by working harder in preventing illicit and other unauthorized mining activities which are causing serious damage to the country's economic growth.

He expresses gratitude to Minister Muray and other senior officials of the Ministry for their dedicated services being rendered the country and its people, adding that he has no doubt that the motorbikes donated would be wisely used to monitor the situations.

Mr. Onanuga notes that some of the areas in which unauthorized mining is taking place are places that are suitable for tourism and other activities that would attract foreign nationals to make investments.

Receiving the donated motorbikes from Mr. Onanuga, the Minister of Mines and Energy Mr. Gester E. Muray thanked the CT Com Liberia Inc. Chief Executive Officer for the items, saying the donation is timely as it will enhance the work of the Ministry.

He discloses that his Ministry along with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local authorities through the country held a meeting and resolved that by February 2020, there should [be] no unauthorized mining activities at all sites of mining in Liberia.

He assures Mr. Onanuga that the Ministry would use the motorbikes to enforce, monitor, and fight unauthorized mining activities in every part of the country in order to save the country's land and resources.

Also speaking during the ceremony, the Assistant Minister for Mines Mr. Emmanuel T. T. Swen who received the keys of the motorbikes, praised Mr. Onanuga for the donation.

He discloses that the Ministry will use the motorbikes to implement government enforcement power on illicit and other unauthorized miners who are creating serious problem for the country.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Sustainable Development
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.