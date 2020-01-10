Liberia: Global Growth to Pick Up at 2.5 Percent in 2020

10 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Global economic growth is forecast to edge up to 2.5% in 2020 as investment and trade gradually recover from last year's significant weakness but downward risks persist, the World Bank says in its January 2020 Global Economic Prospects.

Growth among advanced economies as a group is anticipated to slip to 1.4% in 2020 in part due to continued softness in manufacturing. Growth in emerging market and developing economies is expected to accelerate this year to 4.1%. This rebound is not broad-based; instead, it assumes improved performance of a small group of large economies, some of which are emerging from a period of substantial weakness. About a third of emerging market and developing economies are projected to decelerate this year due to weaker-than-expected exports and investment.

"With growth in emerging and developing economies likely to remain slow, policymakers should seize the opportunity to undertake structural reforms that boost broad-based growth, which is essential to poverty reduction," said World Bank Group Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions, Ceyla Pazarbasioglu. "Steps to improve the business climate, the rule of law, debt management, and productivity can help achieve sustained growth."

