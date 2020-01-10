Liberia: Senator Dillon Vows to Resign From Senate of Majority of Current Senators Are Re-Elected

10 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County says he will consider leaving the Senate if he is re-elected along with the majority of current lawmakers who might be going for re-election in 2020.

He made the statement Thursday morning when he appeared as guest on the Truth Breakfast morning magazine radio program.

Senator Dillon also maintained that he will resign as Senator if the 2020 special senatorial elections are not held on schedule.

"What is the need of being in the Senate if I will be there with the same group of people who are prepared to make no impact in lives of people who elected them?" he asked rhetorically.

In further comments, Senator Dillon called for the audit of the legislature, specifically the Senate.

While on the radio, he said he would campaign less for himself in Montserrado County and campaign more against some of his colleagues who he feels should not be re-elected.

"If my work in the Senate isn't enough to get me re-elected then that it is the decision of the people of Montserrado County," he said.

Dillon was elected last year to fill a vacancy created in the Senate following the death of Geraldine Doe-Sheriff who died as a result of prolonged illness.

