Liberia: Five Council of Patriots Protesters Detained At Monrovia Central Prison

Monrovia — Detained protesters of the Monday, January 6 protest have been incarcerated at the Monrovia Central Prison also known as South Beach.

Defendant Aaron Kennedy, Emmanuel Johnson, Josiah Tarpeh, Willie O. Flomo and Alexander Sampson were sent to jail on Thursday, January 9 by Monrovia City Court Judge Jomah Jallah.

Defendant Aaron Kennedy, Emmanuel Johnson, Josiah Tarpeh, Willie O. Flomo were charged with the crimes of rioting, recklessly endangering another person, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct while Defendant Alexander Sampson was also charged with the crimes of possession and sale of a physical object for lethal use.

They were forwarded to court on Thursday, January 9, 2020, three days after their arrest.

The defendants were sent to jail for failure to secure their proper criminal appearance bond.

According to thepolice Charge sheet, the defendants were in active aggression when they were arrested by the police.

The police investigation also established that the protesters were throwing stones at officers of the joint security task force.

The investigation also added that a Toyota Rav4 bearing plate number Hor-65 was intercepted on the protest scene, taken to the LNP basement for a thorough search and d a 99MMHigh Point pistol was discovered in it.

"Defendant Alexander Sampson who was driving HOR-65 is not gainfully employed as a driver for Hon. Yekeh Kolubah but was contacted on the protest day by the lawmaker to drive the said vehicle. The Toyota Rav4 bearing plate number HOR-65 was seen on the scene, taken to the LNP basement for thorough search and found therein a 99MM High point pistol owned by District#10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah," the charge sheet stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The investigation also established that the defendants were arrested during the protest when they became more violent and resistant to police order instead of being peaceful.

"As the police requested them to leave, they became more resistant and so in addition to the usage of the water cannon, the joint security resolved to use teargas canisters to disperse the crowd during which the defendants were arrested, searched and on their persons deadly weapons."

Police Charge continued: "Couple with the evidence gathered, including two pistols, barrel of gasoline and cutlasses, the investigation has therefore resolved to charge defendant Alexander Sampson with the crimes of possession and sale of physical object for lethal use and rioting, failure to disperse in violation of chapter 17 sections 17.11 and 17.1, while defendants Josiah Tarpeh, Willie O, Flomo, Aaron Kennedy, Emmanuel Johnson are charged with the crimes except for possession and sale of physical object of lethal use".