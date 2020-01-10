South Africa: Business Models - the Unicorn Is Dead. Long Live the Zebra

opinion

Focus on building profitable, net-positive businesses. Forget about the billion dollars.

Do you know what a unicorn is? Of course you do. It's a magical creature of mystery and fiction that likely doesn't exist. In business terms, a Unicorn is basically the same creature of mystery: A privately held startup that reaches a valuation of $1-billion. There are about 200+ of them out there and all across the globe, founders are raising ungodly amounts of capital to be part of the unicorn club at any cost.

I am not a fan of the unicorn club or the concept of a business unicorn in general. I have tried to build this kind of business in South Africa and it's extremely difficult for a variety of reasons. In general, unicorn startups have proven themselves to be negatively disruptive, toxic and self-serving enterprises that make very few people a ton of money while damaging society in their wake. I do believe that some unicorns (like SpaceX, Stripe, and Spotify), do more good than bad, but they are the exception, not the rule.

If you don't believe me, let's take a look at some of the companies that proudly wear the unicorn badge:

Facebook...