Malawi: HRDC Protesters Attack Police, Damage Property - 17 Suspects Arrested

At least six police officers sustained injuries of various degrees after they were assaulted by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) protesters on Thursday in Lilongwe.

The protesters also damaged various property and looted items during the March against the alleged cops-perpetrated rape of Msundwe women and girls two months ago.

Police have arrested 17 people in connection with the police assault, damage of property as well as looting and theft of property.

A police report says Thoko Selemani, 32years, V. Chiwalo, T/A Chiwalo, D. Machinga, Occ. Driver in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation had a motor vehicle he was driving Toyota Hilux registration number MG 705 had drivers and passengers seats damaged.

Selemani sustained a cut on the right shoulder. A bolt and nut that was used by the suspect(s) have been recovered. This occurred on Lilongwe-Mchinji road.

The report also says at Kamuzu Central Hospital T-Junction at about 1125 hrs. Mr. Isaac Nkono from T/A Kadewere in Chiradzulu was driving from Biwi heading Kamuzu Central Hospital had a vehicle he was driving Toyota BB registration number KU6595 black in colour smashed.

The demonstrators damaged the glass from the passengers side.

The police report also says at Newton Hardware near Winners Chapel at Mchesi, the demonstrators damaged the glasses of the shop.

Also along Kamuzu Central Hospital road near Winners Chapel, Mr. Christophre Chawanda from T/A Kawinga, in Machinga, driver of Fermak, registration number NS2298 Freight Liner reported that the vehicle had windscreen damaged as well as the passengers side glass.

Also along the Kamuzu Central Hospital road, the demonstrators damaged a truck belonging to Shayona Cement Company which was parked near Winners Chapel.

At Njewa School, Mr. Geoffrey Gwazantini, 35yrs, V. Samu, T/A Bwatalika in Lilongwe who is driver for Chitedze Research Station said the demonstrators damaged one side glass of the vehicle as they were on their way to Lilongwe Community ground for demonstrators.

MALICIOUS DAMAGE

The following shops which are near Gutters Shop had glasses damaged;

Mapanga Furniture

Blockbuster shop and

the following shops were damaged by the demonstrators at Mchesi

Mchesi Rising Star

Chimbwabwa Funeral Service

ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER WHILST ON DUTY

The police report also says the following police officers sustained various degrees of injuries as the demonstrators were passing on the M1 Road near Police Mobile Service C Division campus as the demonstrators pelted stones to the officers who were then in their campus manning the premises;

A/Supt Ngonayasauka of Central Region Police Headquarters sustained a cut near the eye, S/Insp Kamwaza of Biliwiri Boarder-post sustained a head injury, S/Insp C. Gondwe sustained a mouth injury sustained a mouth injury, S/Insp Longwe of Mitole Police Camp sustained injury near the lips, Sgt Mughogho of C Division sustained a head injury, and Sgt Aaron of C Division sustained a leg injury

ARRESTS

The following suspects were arrested while stoning Area 18B shops.

(1)Mayeso Yuston, 17yrs, Village, Sinda, T/A Mbwatalika, D. Lilongwe (2) Gerald Charles, 13yrs, Village Sinda, T/A Mbwatalika, D. Lilongwe (3) Leston Chebakili, 15yrs, V. Mbwatalika, t/A Mbwatalika, D. Lilongwe (4) Charles Yusuf, 14yrs, V. Mpungu, T/A Mbwatalika, D. Lilongwe.

The suspects were found with catapults, bolts and nuts which they used in damaging the above listed shops/buildings/motor vehicles and cause injury to police officers.

The following suspects were arrested while breaking shops at Area 18A;

(1)Chimwemwe Waluza, 23yrs, V. Saiwa, T/A Makwangwala, D. Ntcheu (2) Langison Maunde, 19yrs, V. Butawo, T/A Simphasi, D. Mchinji (3) Timothy Banda, 15yrs, V. Mpingu, T/A Mbwatalika, D. Lilongwe (4) Gerald Anold, 18yrs, V. Mitengo, T/A Kamenyagwaza, D. Dedza, C/o Bypass (5) Moffat Chabwera, 21yrs, V. Mtengasiya, T/A Nsamala, D. Balaka, C/o Area 36, (6) Jailosi Chauma, 31yrs, V. Chauma, T/A Mbwatalika, D. Lilongwe (7) Helix Banda, 24yrs, V. Chibungo, T/A Kalolo, D. Lilongwe (8) Stephano Kalipinde, 22yrs, V. Kwamba, T/A Kalolo, D. Lilongwe.

Steve Mekiyasi, 19yrs, V. Sinda, T/A Mbwatalika, D. Lilongwe was arrested while breaking a car, Nissan X-Trail Reg.no MC7756 and was found with catapult, bolt, nuts, Masm ID card, National ID card, Total Fuel card, Vis cards for National Bank and NED bank belonging to Mrs. Tamanda Chimombo, DOB 1954, V. Nikolasi, T/A Mlauli, D. Neno, C/o Macra, Occ. Broadcasting monitoring officer.

Ishmael Labu, 25yrs, V. Chipala, T/A Kalonga, D. Salima, C/o Chinsapo was arrested and found with shirts, shoes and baby bag.

Chiletso Phiri was arrested at Area 18B by members of the public while stealing goods. He gave the stolen items to his friend who escaped from the scene. The arrested suspect was seriously assaulted by the public and was taken to Kamuzu Central hospital for treatment. Condition serious.

The following suspects were arrested at C Division while pelting stones to police houses; Lloyd Kambalame, 21yrs, V. Chiuzira, T/A Tsabango, D. Lilongwe C/o Area 23 Tank and George Chisiyesiye, 32yrs, V. Kangwere, T/A Nyoka, D. Mchinji, C/o Area 24.