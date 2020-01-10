Somalia: Jubaland Security Forces Kill Five Al-Shabaab Militants, Recover AK47 Rifles .

Military reports from Lower Juba region indicate that the Jubbaland administration forces attacked Al-Shabab base at Ufow village in Lower Juba region on Thursday.

Jubbaland army commander at Abdalla Biroole district confirmed of the forces raiding Al-Shabaab base killing five militants and wounding others. During the raid, five AK47 rifles were recovered.

Following on intelligence tip-off from locals of a makeshift base belonging to Al-Shabaab, Jubbaland security forces launched operation around ufow village which is about 30km far from the town of Abdilla Biroole in the Lower Juba region.