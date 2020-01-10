South Africa: Tito Cuts Through Purple Haze of SA Cannabis Policy, Advocates Legalisation On Twitter

analysis

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has lit up Twitter again, this time with a pledge to push for cannabis legalisation. Finally, someone in government is cutting through the fog of ANC policy by getting straight to the point.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tweeted on Thursday 9 January that he was going to propose cannabis legalisation at a Cabinet lekgotla later this month. Advocates of such a policy now have a powerful ally in their quest to finally get this one rolling.

Mboweni has said before that cannabis policy needed change, but this time he came out with an emphatic pledge to push for legalisation.

"I found this growing at the Farm!" Mboweni said in a post featuring a picture of cannabis plants. He did not say what farm it was, but he had posted previous pictures from Tzaneen where he grew up and has a farm.

"Cut it down or allow it to grow? How did it get here? Should we just legalize this thing once and for all? I can see the responses!! Say it!!"

After about 400 responses came in, the minister tweeted to his more than 480,000 followers:

"On this one, the majority says: LEGALIZE IT!! I will...