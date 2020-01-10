South Africa: Western Cape Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing His 16-Month-Old Daughter to Death During Domestic Dispute

10 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his 16-month-old daughter to death during a domestic dispute near Swellendam, Western Cape police said on Friday.

The girl was murdered on the Bloemhof farm in Buffelsjagrivier around 15:30 on Thursday, according to Captain Malcolm Pojie.

"Whilst fighting with his partner over work on a farm in a neighbouring town (Witsand), the suspect grabbed hold of the child, took her outside the dwelling, where he fatally stabbed the child," he said.

The girl, identified as Alime Mbasha, was cut and stabbed in the neck and chest. She died at the scene.

Pojie said the child's 24-year-old mother had sustained minor injuries during the attack.

The little girl's father, 33, was arrested and detained at Swellendam police station.

He is expected to appear on charges of murder in the Swellendam Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata said she was appalled to hear about the child's murder, and said justice must prevail.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.