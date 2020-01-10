Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Plateau Community Gunmen Attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the gunmen attack on Mangu Local Government in Plateau State.

President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide Garba Shehu said that he had been in contact with Governor, Simon Lalong, the military, police and other security agencies in the state to ascertain details of what happened and what can be done to forestall a future occurrence.

The President, who said he was shocked and grieved by the incident, urged security agencies in the state to increase vigilance to stop further attacks on innocent communities.