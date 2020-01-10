Ghana: Ref Charles Bulu for Kotoko, Medeama Clash

Referee Charles Bulu will be in charge of affairs on the field when Kumasi Asante Kotoko host Berekum Chelsea in a top Ghana Premier League (GPL) week three encounter scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bulu is one of the experienced officials of the game and survived the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's investigate piece that rocked Ghana football.

With his experience, he is expected to bring his expertise to bear with support from Kwesi Brobbey and Roland Addy, assistants for the epic clash.

According to a list of referees released for third week matches of the competition, Julian Nunoo was named the fourth referee and Stephen Oduro Nyarko as Match Commissioner.

At the Carl Reindolf Park where Liberty Professionals welcome league leaders, Medeama SC,

Referee Alphonso Atiapa will lead an officiating team that includes Assistants one and two, Papala Patrick and Emmanuel Dei.

Other functionaries will include Fourth Official Bismark Appiah and Match Commissioner Joseph Yeboah Acheampong.

Referee Abdul L. Qadir will be at the Accra Sports Stadium where Hearts of Oak attempt to record their first point when they engage struggling Dwarfs.

He will be assisted by Emmanuel Dolagbanu and Paul Dosu on the lines while Akudzi Martins acts as Fourth Referee and A.S Seidu as Match Commissioner.

Aduana Stars are highly tipped to overcome Kumasi King Faisal when they cross swords at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In attendance will be Referee Adaari Abdulai Latif assisted by assistants Halilu Alhassan and Ali Timuah Baah.

The Fourth Referee is Eric Sefa Antwi and Match Commissioner, Mark Koudua.

Ashgold will host XI Wonders at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium with referee Kenny Padi in charge and ably assisted by Isaac Odoom and Jasper Adenyo as assistants with Selorm Kpormege and Dawson Peter as assistants.

Mr Musah Mubarik will be the Fourth Referee and G.T.S.K Inkum as the Match Commissioner.

At Dawu where Dreams FC engages Legon Cities, Referee Daniel Laryea will run the affairs while Courage Kuedufia and Balangulla Stephen act as Assistant referees.

The Fourth Official will be Maxwell Hanson and Match Commissioner, William Gidiglo.

Inter Allies will play as guests of Karela Babies at Tarkea with Referee Rusum G.Senorgbe and assistants Kofi Nyakro Bakai and Shine Ayittey in charge.

The Fouth Referee will be Philip Atta Forson and Moses A. Mensah as Match Commissioner.

Elmina Sharks will take on WAFA at the Nduom Stadium with Referee Benjamin Safah as the man in charge with Isaac Asante and Alex Osam assistants, Fouth Referee Emmanuel Eshun and

Match Commissioner, Agyiri Barnor.