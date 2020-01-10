Ghana: Ref Charles Bulu for Kotoko, Medeama Clash

10 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Referee Charles Bulu will be in charge of affairs on the field when Kumasi Asante Kotoko host Berekum Chelsea in a top Ghana Premier League (GPL) week three encounter scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bulu is one of the experienced officials of the game and survived the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's investigate piece that rocked Ghana football.

With his experience, he is expected to bring his expertise to bear with support from Kwesi Brobbey and Roland Addy, assistants for the epic clash.

According to a list of referees released for third week matches of the competition, Julian Nunoo was named the fourth referee and Stephen Oduro Nyarko as Match Commissioner.

At the Carl Reindolf Park where Liberty Professionals welcome league leaders, Medeama SC,

Referee Alphonso Atiapa will lead an officiating team that includes Assistants one and two, Papala Patrick and Emmanuel Dei.

Other functionaries will include Fourth Official Bismark Appiah and Match Commissioner Joseph Yeboah Acheampong.

Referee Abdul L. Qadir will be at the Accra Sports Stadium where Hearts of Oak attempt to record their first point when they engage struggling Dwarfs.

He will be assisted by Emmanuel Dolagbanu and Paul Dosu on the lines while Akudzi Martins acts as Fourth Referee and A.S Seidu as Match Commissioner.

Aduana Stars are highly tipped to overcome Kumasi King Faisal when they cross swords at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In attendance will be Referee Adaari Abdulai Latif assisted by assistants Halilu Alhassan and Ali Timuah Baah.

The Fourth Referee is Eric Sefa Antwi and Match Commissioner, Mark Koudua.

Ashgold will host XI Wonders at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium with referee Kenny Padi in charge and ably assisted by Isaac Odoom and Jasper Adenyo as assistants with Selorm Kpormege and Dawson Peter as assistants.

Mr Musah Mubarik will be the Fourth Referee and G.T.S.K Inkum as the Match Commissioner.

At Dawu where Dreams FC engages Legon Cities, Referee Daniel Laryea will run the affairs while Courage Kuedufia and Balangulla Stephen act as Assistant referees.

The Fourth Official will be Maxwell Hanson and Match Commissioner, William Gidiglo.

Inter Allies will play as guests of Karela Babies at Tarkea with Referee Rusum G.Senorgbe and assistants Kofi Nyakro Bakai and Shine Ayittey in charge.

The Fouth Referee will be Philip Atta Forson and Moses A. Mensah as Match Commissioner.

Elmina Sharks will take on WAFA at the Nduom Stadium with Referee Benjamin Safah as the man in charge with Isaac Asante and Alex Osam assistants, Fouth Referee Emmanuel Eshun and

Match Commissioner, Agyiri Barnor.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.