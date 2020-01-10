Ghana: 'Support Science Education to Sustain Industrialisation'

Sogakope — The Volta Regional Director of Education, Madame Enyonam Afi Amafuga has called on organisations, companies, and individuals to support science workshops for the youth, to help sustain government's industrialisation drive.

She said with the necessary support, the country would generate the scientists and other professionals needed for development.

Madam Amafuga was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Volta and Oti Regions Science Technology Mathematics and Innovation Education (STMIE) workshop at Sogakope in the Volta Region on Tuesday.

It was on the theme, 'Equipping the youth with basic fundamental skills for creativity and national development is apt and tailored towards youth empowerments' and was attended by 442 participants from 22 districts in the Volta and Oti regions.

Madam Amafuga encouraged the participants to devote adequate time to study mathematics and sciences to enable them to excel in the subjects.

The Director urged the participants to share the knowledge they gained at the workshop with other colleagues at their various schools.

Madam Amafuga expressed concern over the non-participation of some districts in the region, and encouraged them to do so in subsequent workshops.

The headmaster of Sogakope Senior High School, Mr Newman H. K. Dziedzoave encouraged participants to overcome anxiety and stigma attached to science and other related subjects and do their best to pursue the subjects.

A student from the Ho West District, Alice Feakpi emerged as the overall best student at the workshop.