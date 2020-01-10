Ghana: Majetie Fetrie to Be Laid to Rest Tomorrow

Ghana's weightlifting gold medallist at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Majetie Fetrie, will be laid to rest tomorrow at Akure in Ondo State, Nigeria.

A number of Ghanaian officials including the nation's former weightlifting boss, Clifford Aboagye, are expected to attend the funeral.

Majetie died on December 25 last year, after a short illness, according to a family spokesman.

Until his death, the deceased was a coach in the United States. He was struck by a bout of stroke a little over a month ago but failed to recover from it.

In 2002, the Fetrie family adopted Majetie - then known as Najeti Ogbogu - as their son. He moved from his base to live with the Fetries until his name was changed to Majeti Fetrie after switching nationality.

At the Abuja All Africa Games in 2003, he coached Ghana's weightlifting team to win three medals - two silver and bronze - all snatched by Johnson Abotsi with Bernard Fetrie missing bronze by inches.