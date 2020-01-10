Libya: President Presents Credential Letters to 2 Envoys to Libya, Niger

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday presented letters of credence and instruments to envoys to Libya and Niger and urged them to take the necessary measures to protect the interest of Ghanaians in those countries.

They are Ambassador Dr Samuel Adotey Anum, for Libya and Mr Jonathan Rexford Magnussen, Ghana's new Ambassador to Niger.

President Akufo-Addo administered their oath of allegiance, official oath and oath of secrecy at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

He told the envoys to work to insulate Ghanaians from the insecurity in the two countries and urged them to guard jealously, the image of Ghana.

Pointing to the growing insecurity in Libya in the Maghreb and Niger in the Sahel, President Akufo-Addo said the situation required that they took the necessary measures to protect the interest of Ghanaians in those counties.

He entreated them to support all efforts to eliminate the activities of terrorists and extremists in the Maghreb and Sahel.

"You are being sent to two countries that are currently unfortunately confronted with challenges of insecurity, activities of terrorist groups and violent extremists and instability... "

"As the representatives of a member State in good standing of the regional body ECOWAS and the Continental body, African Union, you are to help extend the solidarity of our nation towards helping find a lasting solution to these problems and also help protect Ghanaians who may be caught up in the crisis".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Libya Governance Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I count on both of you to bring your considerable experience to bear on the resolution of these significant problems which have far reaching consequences for the peace and stability of our region and our continent," the President said.

He also entreated the envoys to help strengthen the ties of friendship between Ghana and their assigned destinations.

President Akufo-Addo said his appointees were "eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation" and urged them to safeguard and promote the image and interests of Ghana.

He said as representatives of the country with good standing in the comity of nations, and in the sub-region, they should leverage on their experience to find a lasting solution to the myriad of challenges in their areas of operations.

Mr Magnussen thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and his colleague, and pledged that they would rise to the challenge, work to promote Ghana's image, and protect the interest of Ghanaians.