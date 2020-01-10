Ghana: Man Arrested for Incest, Commits Suicide in Police Cells

Kukuom — A 42-year-old farmer, Yaw Tawiah who allegedly impregnated his step daughter at Ntonso near Sankore in the Asunafo South District of Ahafo Region has committed suicide at the Kukuom police cells.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lawrence Adombire, the Asunafo South District Police Commander, said the body of the deceased has been sent to Goaso Government Hospital where pathologists are conducting post-mortem on it.

The deceased who was also standing trial at the Goaso Circuit Court charged with defilement and incest, according to the police, used a blanket he was sleeping on to hang himself in the cell.

ASP Adombire, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said Yaw Tawiah was arrested on January 2, 2020 at Ntonso for impregnating his 15-year old step-daughter.

ASP Adombire said Yaw Tawiah was processed and sent to court the following day and was remanded into police cell to appear again on January 8, 2020.

The Commander continued that the suspect who was kept at a separate cell at the Kukuom Police Command used a blanket he was using to commit the act.

He said as an administrative procedure, the police have opened an investigation into the matter and that the two police officers on duty when the incident happened are under investigation.

According to the commander, the girl is four months pregnant.