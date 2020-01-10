Ghana: Herdsman Nabbed for Kidnapping 10-Year Old Boy, Demanding Gh₵20, 000

A herdsman who allegedly kidnapped a 10-year old boy at Kintampo in the Bono East Region and demanded a GH₵20, 000 ransom has been arrested by police.

The suspect, Mahamadu Fulani, was arrested in Yendi in the Northern Region where he was allegedly keeping the victim.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service in Accra on Wednesday January 8, 2020 recounted that on January 6, 2020 Mahamadu took the victim alongside a herd of cattle belonging to the boy's father at Kintampo to the graze on a field.

It said later in the day, the suspect called the victim's father on telephone to demand GH₵20, 000 in exchange of his son's freedom.

True to his demand, the suspect, failed to return the boy and left the grazing field with him, according to the statement.

The victim's father reported the incident to the police whose investigation led to the arrest of the suspect two days later at Yendi.

"The victim has now been rescued to be reunited with his father," the statement said.