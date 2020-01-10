Ghana: Herdsman Nabbed for Kidnapping 10-Year Old Boy, Demanding Gh₵20, 000

10 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A herdsman who allegedly kidnapped a 10-year old boy at Kintampo in the Bono East Region and demanded a GH₵20, 000 ransom has been arrested by police.

The suspect, Mahamadu Fulani, was arrested in Yendi in the Northern Region where he was allegedly keeping the victim.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service in Accra on Wednesday January 8, 2020 recounted that on January 6, 2020 Mahamadu took the victim alongside a herd of cattle belonging to the boy's father at Kintampo to the graze on a field.

It said later in the day, the suspect called the victim's father on telephone to demand GH₵20, 000 in exchange of his son's freedom.

True to his demand, the suspect, failed to return the boy and left the grazing field with him, according to the statement.

The victim's father reported the incident to the police whose investigation led to the arrest of the suspect two days later at Yendi.

"The victim has now been rescued to be reunited with his father," the statement said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.