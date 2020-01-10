Ghana: NPP, NDC Urged to Commit to Roadmap Towards Uprooting Vigilantism

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has reiterated calls on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to commit to the roadmap towards uprooting vigilantism from the country's electoral activities ahead of this year's general elections.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Josephine Nkrumah, explained that commitment from the two major political parties on the processes of dealing with the menace was necessary to guide their activities and complement enforcement of the Vigilantism Act.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday to outdoor the NCCE's programmes for 2020, she said the country would be set on the path to success in the fight against vigilantism, if there exists effective cooperation between the two parties, and called on the parties to urgently embrace the roadmap.

The Vigilantism Act, she stated, was a "real tool that allows the security agencies to clamp down and execute their mandate" and urged the security agencies not to renege on their responsibility to the country and the citizenry by vigorously applying the law to deter others from engaging in any acts that could undermine the peace and security of the country.

With 2020 being an election year, Ms Nkrumah said the Commission's programmes would be under the theme, "The Future of Ghana is in my Hands".

She explained that the theme was to appeal to Ghanaians to put the country first before any other interest, as the success of the nation building and governance was dependent on all citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, the programmes were intended to whip up enthusiasm for Ghanaians to vote during the December polls, the Chairperson stated.

Detailing some of the programmes and activities, she said the Commission would reactivate the Inter-Party Dialogue Committees (IPDCs) at the regional and district level to build their capacity on peace and conflict issues by focusing on the code of conduct of political parties.

She said the NCCE would engage traditional authorities on elections and good governance, and identify hot spots in constituencies together with the Electoral Commission, National Peace Council, National Media Commission, Ghana Police Service, among others.

In addition to organising community durbars and focus group discussions on the 2020 general elections, Ms Nkrumah said, the Commission would hold parliamentary candidates' debate in all 275 constituencies.

The NCCE, among other things, would further undertake door to door public education on the electoral process and voter turnout, and research on issues of optimum concern to Ghanaians.

She appealed to the government to retool the Commission to enable it carry out its mandate thoroughly and effectively.