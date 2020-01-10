Ghana: Govt Committed to Construction of Roads in Cmmunities - Pres

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the traditional leaders of the Ada West Coastal Chiefs Union of the government's commitment to develop the road condition in their communities.

The President made the commitment when the Union, led by Nene Moses Ankrah Kitcher Labia VI, called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday to commend him for the numerous development projects in the country and present a number of concerns to him.

Among the concerns was the state of roads in their communities.

President Akufo-Addo, in response, said his administration had earmarked the year 2020 as the Year of Roads and promised to improve the state of roads in their communities and other parts of the country.

"In all parts of the country, critical roads have been identified, which are being worked on. I'm sure you can see some of them taking place," he said and noted that some roads in their communities had been scheduled for improvement this year.

He assured the traditional leaders of his commitment to follow up the development of the earmarked roads in their communities to ensure that they were completed by the Roads and Highways Ministry before the end of the year.

"Let's all keep our fingers crossed and hope that the programme that the Roads and Highways Minister is working on would be fully implemented this year.

"I cannot abandon people who have been so bold a statement of support for my government and myself, so rest assured," he said.

Another issue of concern to the union was the lack of fishing equipment.

The President promised to address those issues, adding, "you should rest assured because you are very much part of our plans".

Spokesperson of the Union, Ramus Kwame Ameh, commended the President for introducing policies such as the Free Senior High School educational policy which had expanded access to senior high school education to all children in their communities.

"We have confidence as the man to keep Ghana from its sorrowful state," he said and thanked the President for the commitment and efforts to improve the living conditions in their communities.