Ghana: Upper West Regional Hospital Opens

Wa — The Upper West Regional Hospital was officially opened yesterday in Wa to commence admission, treatment and rehabilitation of patients.

The 160-bed facility, which was opened by the Deputy Minister of Health, Mr Alexander Abban, is starting operations with 280 medical and non-medical staff, comprising six medical doctors, a number of nurses and midwives as well as hospital attendants.

At a short opening ceremony here, the Deputy Minister indicated that the country subscribed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on health, and was hoping to achieve optimum universal health coverage with the support of the health staff.

The SDG 3 targets universal health coverage with maternal and child wellbeing as a topmost priority.

According to Mr Abban, Ghana wants to build a robust system devoid of maternal and infant mortality through expansion of the free maternal health care system and the pursuance of cost effective health interventions.

He said the objective would not be achieved, if health workers who are primary stakeholders were unprofessional, and therefore, underscored the need for the staff at the hospital to eschew indiscipline and imbibe hard work, respect and professionalism.

He called on the health staff across the nation to accept posting to any part of the country, bearing in mind that they were being paid with the taxes of people from all the areas they shun, whilst urging residents to avoid provoking health staff who were already stressed up from work.

The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye , explained that the delay in the opening of the facility to the public was due to a number of processes that had to be undertaken, explaining that there was the need to recruit and train medical staff for the facility to allow them familiarise with the equipment they were to use.

"Also, application for health insurance accreditation as well as accreditation by the Health Services Regulatory Authority had to be done.

"Moreover, the license from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) was acquired in mid-December, after they had inspected the staff strength of the facility and its equipment, but was to become operational in January, hence the need to wait for this day, because we could not have started on a cash and carry basis for a region that heavily patronised health insurance," he explained.

Dr Aboagye said efforts were being made to acquire more medical staff, including specialists for the facility, and cautioned that his outfit would not countenance acts of indiscipline by staff, urging them to be of their best behaviour.

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council, Naa Seidu Pelpuo, urged the staff who would work at the facility to ensure that they maintained the place for longevity.