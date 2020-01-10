Ghana: Kwesimintsim Residents Appeal for Rehabilitation of Town Roads - Effia

Roads in the Efia-Kwesimintsim municipality are in a deplorable state and as a result have become a major cause of accidents in the area.

For instance, the road from Cocoa Villa crossing the Butre River, which is a major access route to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital has not been rehabilitated for a long time making it impassable during the rainy season.

Worst of all is the dust that passengers and inhabitants had to inhale on daily basis due to the rough nature of the stretch.

The Efia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Roads Engineer, Mr Wilson Amegatse when contacted on the state of the roads, told the Ghanaian Times that the road had been awarded on contract.

He said the road was one of the major items captured in the municipality for works because the culverts used were very small for the volume of water coming from upstream.

Mr Amegatse said the contract included the construction of side drains to be filled with gravels and crush rocks and completed with asphalt. He assured the reporter that the contractor would be at the site by early January 2020 to start work.

The Municipal Roads Engineer appealed to residents of the municipality to bear with the assembly as they tried to see to all the bad roads within the area.