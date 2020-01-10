Nigeria: Tambuwal Directs Payment of N30,000 New Minimum Wage From January

10 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has directed that the new minimum wage of N30,000 be paid to the state civil servants from January 2020.

He also ordered the immediate verification of personnel to possibly weed out ghost workers on the payroll.

The governor gave the directives when he received the report of the committee constituted by the state government on the implementation of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

"Verification of unscheduled staff and the sharp practice of the sale of offer letters of employment to unwary citizens and a situation where children are on the payroll of the government will not be condoned.

"Prior to the negotiation that ushered the new wage regime, the state government had discovered a disparity in the salary data between the state civil service commission, the ministry of finance and the office of the head of the service.

"This made me look into the situation and we decided to harmonise all the data, leading up to the taking of steps to introduce the issuance of payslips to workers, which is the first time in the history of the state," Tambuwal said.

The governor promised to pay the workers owed backlogs of salaries as a result of the meticulous process of the fiscal discipline measures embarked upon by the government.

According to him, the wage bill in the state will now have an increase of N340 million against N324 million based on the committee's findings as an addition to the existing amount being paid to workers.

He commended the labour unions and government officials on the committee for their collective efforts, maturity, patience, and patriotism.

In his remark, the Committee Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Namadina, summarised the suggestions of the committee to the state government in order to achieve success.

Namadina said salary and skills assessment of workers, decentralization of salary payments as well as the establishment of a revenue generation system by the state government had been enumerated.

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.