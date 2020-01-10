Djibouti: China, Djibouti FMs Hold Talks, Vowing to Push Strategic Partnership to New Level

10 January 2020
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)
By Xinhua

Wang made positive comments on the development of China-Djibouti relations, saying that China is a sincere, reliable and long-term partner of Djibouti when meeting with Djibouti's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Djibouti has become one of the most stable and fastest-growing countries in the Horn of Africa by giving full play to its unique geographical advantages and actively carrying out foreign cooperation, Wang said.

Wang thanked Djibouti for its firm support on issues involving China's core interests and major concerns. Wang said that China is willing to look at its relations with Djibouti from a strategic and long-term perspective and further deepen political mutual trust with Djibouti.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Djibouti in aspects including fleet escort, peacekeeping, anti-terrorism and anti-piracy to make greater contributions to peace and security in Africa, said Wang.

Youssouf thanked China for its selfless help and strong support to Djibouti for a long time, saying that China's foreign minister's first visit to Africa at the beginning of the year reflected China's friendship for African countries and Djibouti.

This visit also coincides with the 41st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Djibouti and China and is worth celebrating together by both sides, said Youssouf.

Djibouti is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in blue economy, digital economy and other fields under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Youssouf said Djibouti welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Djibouti and more Chinese provinces and cities to carry out local cooperation with Djibouti.

Djibouti is also willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China on international and regional affairs of common concern, said Youssouf.

Read the original article on Focac.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Focac

Most Popular
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.