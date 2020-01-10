Djibouti: China, Djibouti FMs Hold Talks, Vowing to Push Strategic Partnership to New Level

Wang made positive comments on the development of China-Djibouti relations, saying that China is a sincere, reliable and long-term partner of Djibouti when meeting with Djibouti's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Djibouti has become one of the most stable and fastest-growing countries in the Horn of Africa by giving full play to its unique geographical advantages and actively carrying out foreign cooperation, Wang said.

Wang thanked Djibouti for its firm support on issues involving China's core interests and major concerns. Wang said that China is willing to look at its relations with Djibouti from a strategic and long-term perspective and further deepen political mutual trust with Djibouti.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Djibouti in aspects including fleet escort, peacekeeping, anti-terrorism and anti-piracy to make greater contributions to peace and security in Africa, said Wang.

Youssouf thanked China for its selfless help and strong support to Djibouti for a long time, saying that China's foreign minister's first visit to Africa at the beginning of the year reflected China's friendship for African countries and Djibouti.

This visit also coincides with the 41st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Djibouti and China and is worth celebrating together by both sides, said Youssouf.

Djibouti is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in blue economy, digital economy and other fields under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Youssouf said Djibouti welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Djibouti and more Chinese provinces and cities to carry out local cooperation with Djibouti.

Djibouti is also willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China on international and regional affairs of common concern, said Youssouf.