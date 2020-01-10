Egypt, China Officials Hold Forum On Governance, Sustainable Development

10 January 2020
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)
By Xinhua

Entitled "Governance and Egypt's Vision 2030," the two-day forum is held by the Egyptian cabinet and the Chinese Embassy in Cairo to share visions on governance and development and highlight the common principles between Egypt's Vision 2030 and China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Osama el-Gohary, an assistant of Egypt's prime minister and head of the cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center, a co-organizer of the event, said that such a forum represents a platform for Egyptian and Chinese experts to exchange opinions on development experience and initiatives.

"The forum seeks to learn about China's experiences in governance and sustainable development, convey to the Chinese side our relevant expertise and highlight the links between China's BRI and Egypt's Vision 2030," the Egyptian official told Xinhua.

Gohary described China's BRI as "one of the most important development tools in the world today."

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang stressed that today's world development faces new challenges, highlighting the need for global stability and peace through good governance and development.

"China-Egypt exchange of expertise in governance is a manifestation of the growing mutual exchange and learning between the two countries," the Chinese ambassador told the attendees.

Proposed by China in 2013, the BRI aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe, Africa and beyond.

Under the initiative, dozens of Chinese companies have been operating in Egypt and working on national Egyptian mega projects in the field of infrastructure, including energy, construction and transport, amid growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Egypt has a real and earnest desire to learn from the Chinese model and experiences in the vital fields of governance and sustainable development," Selim, Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, said during the forum.

The Egyptian diplomat hailed China's growing success, saying that the giant Asian country is distinguished by "stretching hands of cooperation and support to its strategic partners toward broader horizons of development and prosperity."

The forum will hold four sessions on Thursday to discuss modernization of national governance systems, sustainable development, poverty reduction and the shared principles of China's BRI and Egypt's Vision 2030.

Al-Sayed al-Sherif, first deputy Speaker of Egypt's Parliament, asked the forum's organizers to send its final recommendations to the Egyptian parliament to be considered by Egyptian lawmakers.

Read the original article on Focac.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Focac

Most Popular
Sustainable Development
Governance
External Relations
North Africa
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.