Kenya: K24 News Anchor Anjlee Gadvi Dies At Aga Khan Hospital

10 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

K24 News Anchor Anjlee Gadvi is dead.

Ms Ghadvi died on Friday afternoon while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital. Her death was confirmed by Peter Opondo the K24 head.

Oh my friend @AnjleeGadhvi You fought that cancer beast with all your might. You did it for your kids, husband. Never lost hope. You always smiled through the pain & insisted on coming to work even at your weakest points. We believed you were winning... until now! RIP my friend.

- Peter Opondo (@PeterOpondo) January 10, 2020

Gadhvi was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2013 but went public about it in 2015 after various treatments options had drained funds raised by family and friends.

In August last year, she shared an update on the CyberKnife treatment she underwent in India.

The CyberKnife System is a radiation therapy device which is used to deliver radiosurgery for the treatment of benign tumors, malignant tumors and other medical conditions.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.