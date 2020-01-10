Kenya: K24 News Anchor Anjlee Gadvi Dies At Aga Khan Hospital

K24 News Anchor Anjlee Gadvi is dead.

Ms Ghadvi died on Friday afternoon while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital. Her death was confirmed by Peter Opondo the K24 head.

Oh my friend @AnjleeGadhvi You fought that cancer beast with all your might. You did it for your kids, husband. Never lost hope. You always smiled through the pain & insisted on coming to work even at your weakest points. We believed you were winning... until now! RIP my friend.

- Peter Opondo (@PeterOpondo) January 10, 2020

Gadhvi was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2013 but went public about it in 2015 after various treatments options had drained funds raised by family and friends.

In August last year, she shared an update on the CyberKnife treatment she underwent in India.

The CyberKnife System is a radiation therapy device which is used to deliver radiosurgery for the treatment of benign tumors, malignant tumors and other medical conditions.