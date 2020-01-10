South Africa: Roelofsen Helps Dolphins Turn Tables On Cobras

8 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Grant Roelofsen's eighth career century engineered a fine Dolphins fightback as they closed the third day of their 4-Day Franchise Series clash against the Cape Cobras with the upper hand in Oudtshoorn on Wednesday.

The right-hander was unbeaten on 139 (195 balls, 17 fours, 3 sixes) at the close, having brought his side back from nearly the dead to hold a 199-run lead heading into the final day at the Recreational Ground.

The visitors reached the close on 280 for six despite earlier conceding an 81-run first innings lead.

They looked out of the game at that stage, especially considering the poor 174 first innings showing but showed there is another side to them thanks to the fight of Roelofsen.

He was ably supported by captain Marques Ackerman (69 off 53 balls, 12 fours, 1 six), while Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy chipped in with 33.

The pick of the bowlers with four wickets still standing was George Linde with three for 84.

Earlier Kerwin Mungroo (3/17), Muthusamy (3/92) and Prenelan Subrayen (3/73) shared nine wickets as the Cobras lost their last four wickets for one run.

They were 254 for six overnight and ended with 255 as the late collapse injected a whole new energy into the Dolphins that Roelofsen fully capitalised on.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

