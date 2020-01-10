Kenya: Passports Will Soon Be Out in 3 Days, Matiang'i Says

10 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has announced that delays in getting passports will be a thing of the past with the official waiting time to now reduce from seven days to three.

Speaking when he made a surprise visit to the Kisii Immigration office and Civil Registration on Friday, Dr Matiang'i said there was no excuse for delays in getting vital documents.

"We have had people waiting for seven days for their passports, but applicants will now get their passports after three days. We want to reduce these delays even further to a day," said the CS.

Dr Matiang'i said that at the Birth and Deaths office, the same day service policy is doing well and complaints by Kenyans on delays have since reduced.

He also warned that his ministry will not condone bribery for issuing the key documents and cautioned public officers against the same.

"We do not want long queues and brokers in these offices. We will streamline issuance of services and will not condone nonsense," he warned.

There have been complaints, particularly regarding the Kisii Immigration offices, of bribery, brokers and delays.

