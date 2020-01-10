Kenya: Police Officer Arrested Over Kin's Murder

10 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

Authorities in Mikinduri, Tigania Central, are holding a police officer in connection with the brutal murder of his relative.

Police say the officer killed the woman following a property dispute.

Meru County police boss Patrick Lumumba said the suspect, John Bosco Mungathia, who is attached to Bubisa Police Station in Marsabit, was arrested after evidence placed him at the scene of the murder.

The woman was struck several times with a blunt object on the night of January 2 inside her house in Mweganda village, Ajuki.

Mr Lumumba said the family was embroiled in a tussle over property.

The police boss said the suspect will be arraigned and charged with murder.

The victim's body was moved to Meru Level Five Hospital mortuary.

