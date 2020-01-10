South Africa: Deadly Crashes Mar First Week of 2020

8 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has called for safety on the roads as holidaymakers head home before the start of the first school term.

This comes after 29 people lost their lives in 10 accidents in the last eight days. Official statistics have not yet been released.

On New Year's Day, five people died after a car and petrol tanker collided on the N1, near Polokwane. Four people died at the scene and a fifth died in hospital.

On January 2, News24 reported that five people, including a pedestrian, died in three accidents in the Western Cape.

In one of the accidents, three people died when two vehicles collided on the R44 in Paarl.

The second crash took place in Nyanga when the driver of a Toyota Avanza hit two pedestrians. The driver died.

The third accident occurred in Somerset West, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on New Year's Day.

In Limpopo, two people lost their lives when two vehicles collided on the N1, near Mokopane, on January 2. One of the vehicles, which was pulling a trailer, overturned after a puncture and another car hit it from behind.

On January 4, two women were seriously injured when a light motor vehicle collided with a truck in Magaliesburg.

On Sunday, 10 people died when the minibus taxi they were travelling in collided with a BMW sedan and both caught alight.

Nine people were treated at the accident scene before they were taken to various hospitals.

The accident happened on the R34, between Dundee and Vryheid, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Two days earlier, seven people were killed when the overloaded taxi they were travelling in rolled down an embankment while driving on the R102, between Umhlali and Salt Rock, in Durban.

The vehicle was carrying 22 people.

On Monday morning, 15 people were injured after a taxi rolled over on the N3 highway, near the Bergville Toll Plaza. The accident happened 20km outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

The injured people were treated at the scene before they were taken to various hospitals, according to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Transport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Nigeria's Visa On Arrival - Compromise On Security?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.