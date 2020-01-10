South Africa: Four Arrested in North West After Being Found in Possession of Lion Bones

8 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Four people are expected to appear in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after they were found in possession of lion bones.

The suspects, who are aged between 36 and 47, were arrested on Tuesday in Mabule Village in North West.

"The first suspect was arrested at his home, where he was found in possession of lion bones. The team proceeded to arrest three other suspects who allegedly brought the lion bones to the first suspect," Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said in a statement.

They are facing charges of contravening the National Environment Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA).

Rikhotso said the lion was reportedly killed in Botswana. Its remains were allegedly transported to South Africa to find a buyer.

- Compiled Vanessa Banton

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Sustainable Development
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.