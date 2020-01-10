South Africa: Against All Odds - Ribane Laka High School in Mamelodi Produces Outstanding Matric Results

Despite challenges, one school in Mamelodi, Tshwane, celebrated a 97% matric pass rate for 2019.

Among the matriculants at Ribane Laka High School, are Khabo Thamane and Promise Ramulongo, both 18, who bagged distinctions.

Thamane said although she was hoping to bag more than two distinctions, she was pleased with her results.

She added that matric was not difficult for her even though there were challenges.

"We lost a Sepedi and Maths teacher, and maybe [those are] some of the reasons why we couldn't cope," she said.

However, a teacher who left the school continued to offer his service and support, which helped pupils, the proud teen added.

While there were incidents of violence in schools in Gauteng, Thamane said she was grateful that similar incidents did not take place at the Ribane Laka.

"We never have incidents of violence in our school and I think that is because the principal has a good plan for us from the time we step in this yard.

"From Grade 8, we are motivated and taken on tours or included in programmes, such as 'Take a girl child to school'," she said.

Ramulongo said matric was not that difficult and that motivation, hard work and studying were all that they needed. She added that even though the results were not what she expected, she was excited that she would be going to university.

"I am going to Wits and will be studying accounting sciences. My best mark is in accounting," she said.

'We want to see an African child succeed'

The school's principal, Martha Ngoma, said she was happy about the school's consistent results over the past 10 years.

Two hundred and sixty-three pupils sat for the exams at the no-fee school. One hundred distinctions were obtained and there were 135 bachelor's passes and 85 diploma passes.

The principal said the team effort from parents and teachers played a huge role in the pass rate.

"The support we get from parents is overwhelming. We have structured meetings [and] run our own programme [Saturday classes] with the parents and we are the only school running its own programme in the district.

"And that is because we have been performing well, hence we were not included in the district programmes," the principal said.

The Saturday classes run from the first-week school starts in the first term.

Ngoma said although the school faced challenges such as the delay in receiving the new school premises they were promised, it did not deter the teachers and pupils from performing.

"Irrespective of our circumstances of having a debilitated school, without a nutrition programme, we continue to strive for excellence. We want to see an African child succeed and that is why we go all out."

Ngoma added that it was important to note that there was growth and improvement in Mathematics, Science and Accounting.

