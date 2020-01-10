Rwanda: More Remains of Genocide Victims Discovered At Rubavu Airstrip

10 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Efforts to exhume remains of victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which were found at Gisenyi Airstrip last week have been intensified, as a total of 141 bodies have so far been found.

The search started on Tuesday after casual workers who were digging water channels at the airstrip discovered mass graves last week on Saturday.

According to accounts by the casual labourers, they were surprised to find people's clothes and when they dug deeper, they found people's limbs and this is when they immediately informed officials.

Rubavu district officials intervened and immediately urged the general public to provide information which would help in identifying the names of the victims in these mass graves.

On the first day of the search, officials and citizens managed to exhume remains of 28 victims from two separate mass graves while on Wednesday (the second day of search) they exhumed 113 more victims thanks to the use excavator caterpillars.

Testimonies from Genocide survivors from the area later attested that indeed these were victims of the Genocide that took place 25 years ago.

It is disgraceful

Addressing the media, Innocent Bisengimana the district head for Ibuka, an umbrella organisation of Genocide survivors said that it is a disgrace to find remains of Genocide victims scattered after 25 years yet they should have accorded a decent burial.

"We have never ceased to beg the public to avail information on the whereabouts of our loved ones who are yet to be found so that they can get a decent burial, we are therefore saddened that people's remains can be found in such manner," he said.

It is believed that a number of victims remain unaccounted for and unidentified mass graves are still scattered across the district. However, citizens are still reluctant to avail reliable information on the matter.

In mid-2015 a number of Genocide victims were also discovered in Gisenyi Hospital backyard, among the found bodies were patients and the caregivers from the hospital.

By press time, Rubavu district residents, as well as officials in the area, were still at Gisenyi Airstrip using excavators to search for the more remains.

Rubavu District officials resorted to using excavator caterpillars to search for the remaining remains. / Courtesy

Some of the clothes which were worn by the victims. / Courtesy

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.