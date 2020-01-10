Rwanda: Basketball - Buzangu Joins IPRC-Kigali On Two-Year Deal

Former Rwanda international and Kigali Basketball Club forward Mike Buzangu has joined IPRC-Kigali on a two-year deal.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Thursday by Jean Bahufite, the club's newly appointed head coach.

In 2014, the DR Congo-born forward was named the Most Valuable Player of the season after guiding now-defunct CSK to a second position in the league, behind then regional giants Espoir.

He returns to the BK Basketball National League after nearly five years, having last featured in the local topflight league during the 2014/2015 season before joining Algerian side Bouaghi.

Buzangu, who inspired Kigali Basketball Club - also now-defunct - to the 2011 league title, was playing for Onatra Basketball Club in DR Congo last season.

