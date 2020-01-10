Rwanda: Musanze - Ex-Vice Mayor On Trial Over Domestic Violence Seeks Bail

The former Musanze District vice mayor for economic development who is on trial for assaulting his wife has applied for bail at the Musanze Intermediate Court.

Augustin Ndabereye faces charges of assault and battery from an incident that took place during the night of August 29, 2019 at the couple's home in Musanze.

He was arrested the following day and arraigned on September 10, 2019 with the judge saying that there was sufficient evidence that the suspect could have committed the crime and that he might tamper with the evidence if granted bail.

Ndabereye, who has since been dropped as vice mayor, returned to court dressed in the pink prison attire and appealed for bail saying he was ready to turn up in court whenever needed.

The accused particularly told the court that if granted bail, he would not stay at his matrimonial home but will rent a separate house pending the court's decision from the substantive trial.

However, prosecutor said that there are fears that Ndabereye could repeat the crime or even kill his spouse since he had assaulted her more than once before he was apprehended.

Prosecution also noted that sureties that the suspect and his lawyers presented were had not been vetted by grassroots leaders to attest for their integrity.

The accused tried to persuade court that he has never misbehaved in the responsibilities he held previously in Musanze district stressing that his attitude had significantly changed in the last four months in Musanze Prison.

Ndabereye also told court that he has already apologised to God and to his spouse noting that he will never attempt to assault his spouse and that he had done so accidentally.