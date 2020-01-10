Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Women Teams Target Sub-Zone 5 Top Spot in Olympic Qualifiers

10 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Sub-zone 5

Women: Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania

The national women's beach volleyball teams will be looking to emulate recent heroics of their male counterparts when the sub-zone 5 qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games get underway in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Friday.

In the men's category, Rwanda advanced to the second round earlier this week after finishing top of Sub-Zone 6 in Eritrea following effortless victories over Egypt, Eritrea and South Sudan.

Rwanda's two female teams departed Kigali for the coastal city of Dar es Salaam on Thursday aboard a RwandAir flight and would know who they will face in their first matches after the technical meeting Friday morning.

The regional sub-Zone 5 qualifiers will be concluding on Sunday, with the top two teams advancing to the next round due next month.

Rwandan teams are widely seen as favourites for the top position, but head coach Christophe Mudahinyuka has urged not to get ahead of themselves.

"We are ready for the competition in all aspects, and the preparations we had were promising. Given our status on the continent, we may be seen as favourites, but we won't get ahead of ourselves."

"We are going to treat every game as a must-win. We will not underrate any opponent."

Formerly African champions, Rwanda finished third at last year's continental championships held in Nigeria. And, for the first time, Rwanda qualified both the senior men's and women's teams to the Beach Volleyball Championships.

After the second round qualifiers next month, the African Championships in June will determine which two teams - one in each gender category - will represent the continent at the 2020 Olympic Games due from July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo, Japan.

At the three-day showpiece in Tanzania, Rwanda is fielding two teams.

Team 1: Charlotte Nzayisenga and Valentine Munezero

Team 2: Seraphine Mukantambara with Judith Hakizimana

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Olympics
East Africa
Sport
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.