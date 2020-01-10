Tanzania: JPM On Five-Day Visit to Zanzibar

AFTER the festive season retreat, President John Magufuli is today slated to begin a five-day working visit to Zanzibar focused on a series of events, including the 56th anniversary of the Zanzibar revolution to be marked on January 12.

Dr Magufuli is expected to join the President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, at Amaan Stadium to mark 56 years after the majority locals in the islands overthrew the minority rule under the sultan.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, President Magufuli, accompanied by First Lady Janet, arrived in Dar es Salaam yesterday from his home village in Chato District, Geita Region.

Dr Magufuli is today expected to start his visit in the Isles by laying a foundation stone for the construction of a building for the security and intelligence services in Zanzibar, the statement read in part.

The president will also lay a foundation stone for the construction of Mwanakwerekwe Secondary School in Urban West after which he will proceed to launch a five-star Hotel Verde Azam Luxury Resort and Spa in Mtoni.

As Zanzibar celebrates 56 years of the revolution and 55 years anniversary since it united with Tanganyika to form the United Republic of Tanzania on April 26, 1964, the revolutionary government has undertaken various development projects.

These include the ongoing expansion of Terminal II at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) which is being executed by a Chinese company - Beijing Construction Engineering Group.

Recently, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa challenged investors in the tourism sector to work closely with all domestic and international stakeholders to open up more business opportunities in the country.

The premier reiterated the government's determination to create and sustain a conducive environment for investors, imploring more prospective investors, Tanzanians in particular, to grab the available opportunities.

Laying the foundation stone for the imposing multibillion fourstar Golden Tulip Airport Zanzibar Hotel at Kisauni, the premier said the country's tourism sector was growing at an impressive rate, which demands similar growth in the construction of tourist hotels.

He attributed the rapid growth of the tourism sector to the country's peace and tranquility, imploring all Tanzanians to work hard to safeguard the existing peace and political stability.

"The country's security is the responsibility of all citizens; let every one of us play their part," said the premier, challenging particularly Tanzanians to invest in the tourism sector that accounts for 27 per cent of Zanzibar's GDP and over 80 per cent of foreign currency earnings.

Speaking at the event, Zanzibar's Finance and Planning Minister, Mohammed Ramia Abdiwawa, said Zanzibar still had a lot of investment opportunities and invited potential domestic and international investors to invest.

Royal Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer Hassan Mohammed Raza, whose firm has invested 8.5 million US dollars (about 20bn/-) in the hotel, said the construction works started in February last year and are scheduled for completion in September this year.

He said the 60-room hotel will have three conference halls with 45, 200 and 600-person capacity.