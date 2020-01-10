Tanzania: Girls Emerge Victors in Exams

GIRLS turned the tables, outshining boys in the latest Form Four examination results released on Thursday by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA).

Seven out of ten best performing students were girls, according to the O-Level results announced by NECTA Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde in Dar es Salaam.

This is the first product since President John Magufuli's government reintroduced free primary and ordinary-level education for Tanzanians, a policy that came into effect in 2016.

Dr Msonde revealed that the overall performance rose by 1.38 per cent compared to that of 2018.

"The increase in the performance is due to the fifth phase government's efforts in expanding education opportunities to the students through its free education policy," acknowledged Dr Msonde.

The results breakdown shows that the number of candidates who scored between division one and three was 135,301, about 32 per cent of 340,914 students who secured the passing mark.

That increased the pass rate by 0.25 per cent compared to that of last year.

Dr Msonde noted that while the overall performance in most subjects was above average, ranging between 51.25 and 91.31 per cent, there was relatively poor performance in physics and basic mathematics subjects.

"However, physics subject shows some promises as its performance rate is strengthening, rising from 45.50 per cent in 2018 to 48.38 in 2019," an upbeat NECTA boss said.

Dr Msonde named the top ten students and their schools in brackets as Joan Ritte (St Francis Girls), Denis Kinyange (Nyegezi Seminary), Erick Mutasingwa (Sengerema Seminary), Rosalia Mwidege, Domina Wamara (St Francis Girls), Mvano Cabangoh (Feza Boys), Agatha Mlelwa, Sarah Kaduma, Shammah Kiunsi (St Francis Girls), and Lucy Magashi (Huruma Girls).

The top ten best schools were Kemebos (Kagera), St Francis Girls (Mbeya), Feza Boys (Dar es Salaam), Canossa (Dar es Salaam), Anwarite Girls (Kilimanjaro), Precious Blood (Arusha), Marian Boys (Pwani), St Augustine Tagaste (Dar es Salaam), Maua Seminary (Kilimanjaro), and Musabe Boys (Mwanza), respectively.

Dr Msonde said a total of 485,694 candidates were registered for the exams held November last year, including 432,885 school candidates and 52,809 private candidates.

425,072 school candidates and 48,683 private candidates managed to sit their exams, he noted.

He explained that 12,954 Qualifying Test candidates (QT) registered for the CSEE exams, but those who succeeded to sit the exams were 11,386 candidates, with 7070 passing.

The NECTA also released Form Two Secondary Education Examination (FTSEE/FTNA) results, in which boys emerged on top after scooping eight slots in the top ten list.

The overall performance in the form two exams involving 571,586 candidates out of the registered 609,357 was satisfactory, according to Dr Msonde.

"The statistics of the overall performance show that all students who sat the examination performed well and will be continuing with form three."

In most subjects, the candidates scored above average, ranging from 50.28 to 92.19 per cent.

The results, however, hinted at poor performance in three subjects of basic mathematics, chemistry and history.

Top ten students (their schools in brackets) are Stephen Mwanzalima, Raymond Tewele, Jovin Magulu, Julius Mwaka, Lius Osena (Marian Boys), Violeth Emmanuel (Precious Blood), Raymond Miho (Marian Boys), Anna Kajiba (Cannossa), Emmanuel Mtyama, and Ibrahim Mawala (Marian Boys).

The top ten best performing schools in form two exams are St. Francis Girls (Mbeya), Kemebos (Kagera), Centennial Christian Seminary (Pwani), Thomas More Machrina (Dar es Salaam), Bethel Sabs Girls (Iringa), St Augustine Tagaste, Bright Future Girls (Dar es Salaam), Anwarite Girls (Kilimanjaro), Feza Girls and Canossa (Dar es Salaam).

Standard Four National Assessment (SFNA) results were also released on the day, whereby girls performed excellently, almost scoring a clean sweep of top ten positions. Only one boy made the top ten list.